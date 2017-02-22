

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Brampton elementary school says it has requested that a school bus driver be placed on another route after she refused to drop off children until they quieted down, resulting in upwards of an hour delay in their return home.

In a letter to parents that was first obtained by NewsTalk 1010, the principal of Mount Royal Public School says that the driver pulled over the bus for about 20 minutes on Feb. 15 due to “excessive noise” on board. The letter says that the driver then resumed operation of the vehicle but drove back to the school rather than dropping any students off. At that point, the vice-principal spoke to students and advised the driver that she needed to get them “home immediately,” the letter states. The bus driver then left the school but stopped the bus one more time for about 20 minutes before completing her route.

There were about 40 children on board the bus during the ordeal.

“The school has now contacted the consortium STOPR to voice our concerns about this issue and we have asked that the bus driver be removed from the route,” the letter states. “This however remains the decision of the bus company.”

A spokesperson for the Peel District School Board told CP24 that it is the policy of third-party transit provider STOPR to have their drivers stop their bus if they feel that the noise levels are making the operation of the vehicle unsafe.

The spokesperson said that in this case the driver wasn’t punishing students and was simply doing what she felt was best for the safe operation of the vehicle.

Nonetheless, some parents say they are concerned with what happened.

Daljit Beniwal, whose eight-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son both ride the bus, told CTV News on Wednesday that some children were crying upon disembarking from the vehicle.

Beniwal said that she then spoke to the driver but was only told that the delay was due to the fact that the kids were “shouting.”

She said that the driver was also “rude and angry” and didn’t apologize for the delay, which she said had left some parents in a state of panic.

The Peel District School Board continues to investigate the incident, however spokesperson Carla Pereira told CP24 that it is not the sort of thing that would lead to the termination of the driver.