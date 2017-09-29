

The Canadian Press





Media reports say two Paris police officers will face trial on allegations that they gang-raped a Canadian woman inside the force's headquarters three years ago.

French media say an appeal court has overturned last year's decision by a lower court to dismiss the charges against the officers, whose names have not been released.

The woman's French lawyer, Sophie Obadia, told the Agence France-Presse newswire that the appeal court ruling has restored her client's dignity.

Published reports at the time of the alleged incident described the woman as the daughter of a Canadian police officer.

It was reported that she alleged meeting with the officers, who were part of an anti-gang squad, at an Irish pub and then going with them to the unit's headquarters, where the alleged sex assault took place.

An investigation was launched after the woman reported being raped. The officers have denied the allegations, with French media reporting they argued any sexual contact they may have had with her was consensual.