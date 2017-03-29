

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A parking enforcement officer suffered a first-degree burn to his face after a man who just received a ticket threw hot coffee at him, police said.

Investigators said the incident took place in North York Monday when the officer noticed a male motorist was parked in a no stopping zone in the area of Yonge Street and Roslin Avenue, north of Lawrence Avenue West.

The parking enforcement officer wrote a ticket and attempted to issue it to the motorist.

Police say the motorist got out of his car and allegedly threw a cup of hot coffee in the officer’s face. The suspect then fled the scene.

The parking enforcement officer suffered a first-degree burn to his cheek and required medical attention.

Later that day, a suspect identified as Greg Sawyer, 32, of Toronto was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on May 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).