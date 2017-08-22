

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a parking enforcement officer’s vehicle was damaged by gunfire in Etobicoke early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near Thirteenth Street, south of Lake Shore Boulevard, at around 12:30 a.m.

Police tell CP24 that a parking enforcement officer was on patrol in the area when they heard multiple gunshots in the area.

They returned to their vehicle and discovered that the gunfire had damaged their car.

A bullet hole could be seen in the awning of a nearby home and police say a bullet ricocheted off of the house and hit the parking enforcement officer's car.

The officer drove away from the scene and called for help several blocks away.

Reports from the scene indicate that a dark-coloured car was seen fleeing the area.

One neighbour said he had gone to bed early on Monday night and awoke to the sound of three or four gunshots.

“I didn’t think anything of it because I was fast asleep,” he said.

Members of the Toronto Police Service’s emergency task force searched the area on Tuesday morning.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.

Anybody with security or dash camera video in the area is asked to call investigators with 22 Division.