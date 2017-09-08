

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Torontonians who would like to have a cold beer while also enjoying some of the city’s green space could soon have an opportunity to do so.

The parks and environment committee voted in favour of a motion from chair Mary-Margaret McMahon today that asked staff to study Philadelphia's Parks on Tap program, in which a mobile beer truck travels around the city and turns select parks into temporary beer gardens.

The program is run by Philadelphia’s parks and recreation department in partnership with a local conservation group.

This year, the program saw a craft beer truck that also sold wine and food visit 20 different parks over the course of 20 weeks.

“This program brings people together of all ages and activates the city's parks, including smaller neighbourhood parks and public spaces,” McMahon said in a letter submitted to the committee. “A portion of the proceeds from each location is reinvested into Philadelphia's park system.”

City staff will be required to report back to the committee in January on whether it would be worthwhile for Toronto to set up a similar program.