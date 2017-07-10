

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Some sections of the Toronto Islands will remain closed for the summer due to high water levels, including Hanlan’s Beach and Olympic Island.

In a news release issued Monday, the City of Toronto said while some parts of the islands will likely reopen at the end of this month, Gibraltar Point, Hanlan’s Beach, Olympic Island and parts of Centre Island, including the grandstand, will be closed for the remainder of the summer.

The islands have been closed and ferry service has been suspended to non-residents since early May.

Island park permits and recreation programs have been cancelled until July 31.

While the water levels are receding, the city says it isn’t happening as quickly as staff had hoped.

The levels are still approximately 30 centimetres higher than pre-flood conditions.

In a written statement issued Monday, Mayor John Tory called the flooding an “unprecedented event.”

"The high lake levels and associated flooding have had a significant impact on island residents and businesses – as well as the tens of thousands of people who would normally visit the islands every week during the warm weather," Tory said.

Last year, the city says there were more than 1.46 million visitors to Toronto Island Park and the islands saw upwards of 20,000 people per day during the summer season.

The mayor said staff are “working hard” to reopen the island as soon as possible.

“I thank everyone for their patience,” he said.