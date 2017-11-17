

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two passengers were assaulted by being sprayed with an unknown substance while on the TTC subway and police said they are searching for the suspect involved.

Officers were called to Spadina Station on Friday at around 1:45 p.m.

At the time, two passengers were on board a northbound subway train when they were approached by an unknown man.

It is alleged the man sprayed them with an unknown substance.

Police said one of the passengers suffered “redness and irritation to the eyes” and had to be transported to hospital to be treated for the exposure.

A security camera image has been released by police in an effort to identify the suspect involved in the case.

The suspect has been described as a six-foot man who was wearing a black leather jacket with a grey hoodie, black pants and dark shoes with white laces at the time. As well, he was carrying a small spray bottle, investigators said.

Officers are advising the public to call 9-1-1 immediately if they spot this man as they said he is considered “violent and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).