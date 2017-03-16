

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have arrested a 46-year-old passport photographer after a female client said she was sexually assaulted.

Investigators say that on March 11, a 28-year-old woman went to get passport photos taken in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue.

The alleged assault happened as she was having her photograph taken, police said.

On Monday March 13, a suspect identified as Eugenio Decoreza was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on April 27 at 1 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).