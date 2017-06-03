

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- One of the candidates for the NDP leadership race is quitting, blaming party insiders who he says don't want to see him win.

Pat Stogran posted a video Saturday on YouTube, saying the inside workings of the NDP are "fundamentally flawed."

He says they've put "major obstacles" in place for candidates trying to grow the party's base from the grassroots.

Stogran, a former military officer who served in Afghanistan, says the NDP will never form a government until the party itself is reformed.

He says he doesn't see any possibility of reform.

There are now five official candidates in the race to succeed current leader Tom Mulcair, who didn't survive a leadership review.