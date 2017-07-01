

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Drivers heading to Canada Day events across the city will get a bit of a relief as parking enforcement is relaxed slightly for the holiday.

The Toronto Police Service says that parking enforcement officers will not be enforcing pay-and-display regulations or ticketing vehicles for parking or idling in rush hour routes throughout Canada Day or on the observed holiday on Monday.

As well, the TPS says that any regulations that specifically apply to weekdays will not be enforced on the Monday.

Drivers should still be mindful of where they park as all other parking offences will be enforced.