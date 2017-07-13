

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Health Canada is recalling select President’s Choice chicken nuggets over possible Salmonella contamination.

The agency says the product, PC brand pub recipe chicken nuggets, should not be consumed and should either be thrown away or returned to the store.

While no illnesses have been reported, anyone who became sick after eating the chicken nuggets is advised to call a doctor.

The agency says although food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell bad, you can still become ill after consuming it.

“Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections,” a notice on Health Canada’s website reads.

Short-term symptoms of Salmonella poisoning in healthy people include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea.