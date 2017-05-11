Pedestrian critically injured in Little Portugal hit-and-run
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 9:34PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 11, 2017 9:46PM EDT
A pedestrian is seriously injured following a hit-and-run in Little Portugal on Thursday evening.
The collision occurred at the intersection of College Street and Landsowne Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
The pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital with a fractured leg, according to Toronto paramedics.
There is no word on the victim’s age or gender.
Toronto police say the driver of a black minivan fled the scene.
The roadway is closed.