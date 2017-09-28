

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A pedestrian has been pronounced dead on scene after they were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday night, paramedics say.

It happened on McCowan Road south of Steeles Avenue at around 9:45 p.m.

Paramedics say that bystanders initially attempted to revive the victim, who was without vital signs.

McCowan Avenue is closed south of Steeles Avenue as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.