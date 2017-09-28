Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on McCowan Road
Emergency vehicles are shown on scene after a pedestrian was fatally struck on McCowan Road south of Steeles Avenue. (Courtney Heels)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 10:00PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 28, 2017 10:34PM EDT
A pedestrian has been pronounced dead on scene after they were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday night, paramedics say.
It happened on McCowan Road south of Steeles Avenue at around 9:45 p.m.
Paramedics say that bystanders initially attempted to revive the victim, who was without vital signs.
McCowan Avenue is closed south of Steeles Avenue as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.