

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A female pedestrian is dead after being struck by several vehicles on Highway 427 in Etobicoke on Monday night, police said.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident took place on the highway between Dundas and Bloor streets at around 7 p.m.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes of Highway 427 in the area were closed following the crash.

Schmidt said both the reconstruction and crime units arrived at the scene to investigate the circumstances.