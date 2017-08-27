

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Armdale area.

It happened at the intersection of Markham Road and Steeles Avenue East shortly before 9 p.m.

About an hour later, Toronto police said that the person succumbed to their injuries.

Police have not yet provided the age or sex of the victim.

Steeles Avenue is closed in both directions between Tapscott and Markham roads as police investigate the fatal incident.