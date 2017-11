Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 50s has a serious head injury after being struck by a vehicle in Rexdale on Saturday afternoon, paramedics say.

The collision happened in the vicinity of Finch Avenue and Albion Road just before 1 p.m.

The man was subsequently rushed to hospital in serious condition.

The 45 Kipling bus is diverting southbound via Finch Avenue and Albion Roads.