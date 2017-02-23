

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A female pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after she was clipped by a pickup truck in the city’s financial district on Thursday morning.

Police on scene tell CP24 that the vehicle was turning onto southbound Bay Street from Adelaide Street at around 10:25 a.m. when it hit the woman. Police say the woman may have been clipped by the mirror of the vehicle.

She was initially transported to hospital in serious condition; however her injures were subsequently determined to be life-threatening.

Police initially reported that a TTC bus may have been involved in the accident but it was later determiend that the bus was only in the immediate vicinity. The driver was interviewed by police.

Police say that area roads will be closed for several hours as a full reconstruction of the accident is conducted.

The circumstances surrounding the collision, meanwhile, remain unknown.

“We are still in the early stages of our investigation,” Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24. “The reconstruction team is enroute and it will take some time for them to complete that part of the investigation.”

Police say the female victim is believed to be in her 60s.