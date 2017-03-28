Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after collision in Oshawa
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 8:27AM EDT
One person is in hospital this morning after they were struck by a vehicle in Oshawa.
It happened on Harmony Road between King Street and Taylor Avenue at around 5 a.m.
Few details have been released about the collision but Durham Regional Police say the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.
Harmony Road is closed in the area as police investigate.