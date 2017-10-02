

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A pedestrian is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Milton on Monday evening.

The collision took place in the area of Ontario Street and Laurier Avenue at around 5 p.m.

After the crash, officers said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle remained at the scene following the collision, Halton police said.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.