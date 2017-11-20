

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a pedestrian is dead following a collision in Mount Albert early Monday morning.

It happened on Highway 48 between Herald Road and Davis Drive shortly after midnight.

York Regional Police say a male pedestrian was pushing a bicycle in the area when he was struck by a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was not injured.

Police say poor weather conditions are believed to be a factor.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police, who are leading the investigation.