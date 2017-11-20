Pedestrian killed after collision in Mount Albert
One cyclist is dead following a crash in Mount Albert. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 5:28AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 20, 2017 7:38AM EST
Police say a pedestrian is dead following a collision in Mount Albert early Monday morning.
It happened on Highway 48 between Herald Road and Davis Drive shortly after midnight.
York Regional Police say a male pedestrian was pushing a bicycle in the area when he was struck by a vehicle.
He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was not injured.
Police say poor weather conditions are believed to be a factor.
Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police, who are leading the investigation.