

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in York this morning was fighting with a woman in the middle of the roadway when he was struck, Toronto police say.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. near Eglinton Avenue and Black Creek Drive.

Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 at the scene that is appears a vehicle was northbound on Black Creek Drive near Eglinton Avenue when it made a left-hand turn and started going westbound in the eastbound lanes.

“As that was occurring, the person that had been pronounced dead and a woman were in an altercation on the roadway at the time of the incident. During that altercation is when the driver came through the area and struck the male pedestrian,” Stibbe said.

The man, who paramedics say is in his 30s, died at the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene but Stibbe said police tracked down the driver a short time later.

Police have not said what, if any, charges the driver will face.

“Currently the investigation is ongoing,” Stibbe said.

“We are asking anybody if they did see anything to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-1900.

Eglinton Avenue is closed from Black Creek Drive to Weston Road. The area could be shut down until 11 a.m., Stibbe said.

"There is a lot of debris in the area. There is a lot of evidence to collect and once that is completed we can move forward," he said.

"We are ask anybody if they can, avoid the area. Use alternate routes to get to the downtown core."