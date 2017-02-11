Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck in Agincourt
A vehicle is pictured at the scene where a pedestrian was struck in Agincourt Saturday February 11, 2017.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 8:50PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 9:38PM EST
A man has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Agincourt area of Scarborough.
The collision happened at Sheppard and Midland avenues at around 8:10 p.m.
Police said one person was taken to hospital via emergency run. His injuries are described as life-threatening, police said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.
The intersection has been closed in all directions as police investigate.