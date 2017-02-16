Pedestrian rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 5:07PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 16, 2017 5:10PM EST
A male has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after an incident in a Markham intersection.
Police initially reported that the victim had been struck by a vehicle near Kennedy Road and 14th Avenue at around 3:25 p.m.; however they later said that he may have suffered a medical episode.
The intersection of Kennedy Road and 14th Avenue is closed in all directions as police investigate.