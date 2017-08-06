

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A female pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after she was struck by an SUV following a two-vehicle collision in the city's west end.

Police say at around 11:30 a.m., it appears a silver car was heading northbound on Keele Street and a red SUV was travelling eastbound on Annette Street when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

"As a result of the collision, the red vehicle was directed off the roadway and struck a pedestrian who was on the northeast corner," Sgt. Allen Cohen told reporters at the scene Sunday.

"Subsequently that pedestrian made contact with a building where the red SUV is sitting."

The pedestrian, who is believed to be in her 60s, was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics confirmed.

Three other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Roads are closed in the area and the TTC is diverting.

Cohen said officers are on scene investigating the cause of the crash.

"It is still very early in the investigation," he added.