Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by car in Regent Park
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 7:43PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 11, 2017 8:58PM EDT
A pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a car in Regent Park on Tuesday night.
The man was struck at the intersection of Gerrard Street East and Sackville Street around 7:30 p.m.
Toronto police say the victim was pinned under the vehicle.
The man is in serious condition with chest injuries, paramedics told CP24.
Gerrard Street East and Sackville Street is closed for a police investigation.
TTC is diverting the 506 Carlton streetcar due to the collision.