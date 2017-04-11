

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a car in Regent Park on Tuesday night.

The man was struck at the intersection of Gerrard Street East and Sackville Street around 7:30 p.m.

Toronto police say the victim was pinned under the vehicle.

The man is in serious condition with chest injuries, paramedics told CP24.

Gerrard Street East and Sackville Street is closed for a police investigation.

TTC is diverting the 506 Carlton streetcar due to the collision.