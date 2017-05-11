A pedestrian is seriously injured following a hit-and-run in Little Portugal on Thursday evening.

The collision occurred at the intersection of College Street and Landsowne Avenue around 9:30 p.m. 

The pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital with a fractured leg, according to Toronto paramedics. 

There is no word on the victim’s age or gender. 

Toronto police say the driver of a black minivan fled the scene. 

The roadway is closed. 