

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A pedestrian was struck and killed by a streetcar in Chinatown on Friday night.

The collision took place at the intersection of Spadina Avenue and Sullivan Street, shortly after 6 p.m., Toronto police say.

Crews responded to the incident, but the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to paramedics.

There is no word yet on the victim's age or gender.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and the victim's family as well as the operator," Brad Ross, a spokesperson for the TTC told CP24. "TTC are cooperating with police as they continue to investigate this tragedy."

Police have closed Spadina Avenue in both directions between Dundas Street and Queen Street for the next few hours.

TTC is diverting the 510 Spadina streetcar southbound in both directions via College, Bathurst and King streets.

The investigation is ongoing.