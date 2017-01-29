

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto paramedics say a man in his 20s has died after he was struck by a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway downtown this morning.

The pedestrian, paramedics say, was struck in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Spadina Avenue at around 1:25 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the collision were not immediately clear.

Police say all eastbound lanes of the highway are closed between Jameson Avenue and Yonge Street.