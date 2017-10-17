

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 36-year-old man has died after he was struck and dragged by a vehicle in an apparent hit-and-run collision in Mississauga on Tuesday morning, Peel Regional Police confirm.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Dixie and Rathburn roads, near Rockwood Mall, at around 11:03 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a collision.

Const. Bancroft Wright said a man was crossing the road at a crosswalk in the area when he was struck by a vehicle and dragged for a short distance.

His injuries were first described as serious and police later confirmed that the man was pronounced dead.

The driver involved in the collision did not remain at the scene, Wright said.

“There are multiple descriptors (of the vehicle) that have been given out,” Wright said, adding investigators are trying to confirm the leads they have before releasing any specific details.

Police have said that the suspect vehicle could be a truck or an SUV.

"I spoke briefly with some of the investigators on the scene and until we have a better description of the vehicle, we’d rather not speculate on it," Wright said.

The direction the vehicle was heading is also not yet clear, Wright said.

Collision investigators are currently on scene.

“Officers at the scene will be gathering as much evidence as possible, searching for video evidence from vehicles or businesses around the area,” Wright said.

The name of the victim has not been released as police are in the process of notifying next-of-kin.

Dixie Road has been closed in the area to allow for cleanup and an investigation.