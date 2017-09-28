

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s Scarborough Junction neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.

Police say that the pedestrian was struck following a collision between at least two vehicles near Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue at around 4:35 p.m.

Initial reports from the scene suggest that the pedestrian was pinned underneath one of the vehicles, police say.

Two occupants of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian sustained minor injuries in the crash and have been taken to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, police say that one person has been taken into custody.

Paramedics say that the victim is believed to be in his 50s.

Birchmount Road is closed from St. Clair Avenue to Newlands Avenue as police investigate the crash.