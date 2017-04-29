

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male pedestrian sustained serious injuries after being struck by a minivan in the city’s Casa Loma neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Police say the pedestrian, believed to be in his 20s, was crossing Bathurst Street near Davenport Road at around 3:50 a.m. when he was struck by the eastbound van.

Reports from the scene suggest that the pedestrian was unconscious at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to come forward.