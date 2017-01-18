Pedestrian struck by driver who was taking road test in city's east end
Police tape is pictured in this file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 3:36PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 5:06PM EST
A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle driven by a man undergoing a driving test in the city's east end on Wednesday.
It happened near Lawrence Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue at around 3 p.m.
Police say that the victims was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. A second man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, also sustained minor injuries.
The victim with serious injuries is believed to be a man in his 50s.
The driver of the vehicle was taking a test to obtain his G2 licence at the time.
Police initially said that one person was pinned underneath the vehicle following the accident.