

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle driven by a man undergoing a driving test in the city's east end on Wednesday.

It happened near Lawrence Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue at around 3 p.m.

Police say that the victims was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. A second man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, also sustained minor injuries.

The victim with serious injuries is believed to be a man in his 50s.

The driver of the vehicle was taking a test to obtain his G2 licence at the time.

Police initially said that one person was pinned underneath the vehicle following the accident.