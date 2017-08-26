Pedestrian struck by taxi in Little Portugal
A taxi that struck a pedestrian near Dundas Street and Gladstone Avenue is shown behind police tape.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 26, 2017 7:03AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 26, 2017 7:25AM EDT
A 30-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a taxi in Little Portugal late Friday night.
Police say that the pedestrian was in the intersection of Dundas Street and Gladstone Avenue at around 11:35 p.m. when he was hit.
The taxi remained on scene following the collision.
Police say that an investigation is ongoing.