A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Brampton has been rushed to hospital this morning in critical condition.

The collision happened in a driveway on Pluto Drive near Simmons Boulevard, in the area of Bovaird Drive and Kennedy Road, at around 7 a.m.

Peel Paramedics did not release the age of the victim, who was taken to a local hospital, but did say the pedestrian is male.

The victim suffered serious head injuries, police confirmed.

Police say a male driver is in custody in connection with the incident and according to investigators, the victim and the driver knew one another.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area due to the ongoing investigation.

Police have not said what charges, if any, the driver will face.