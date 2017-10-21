Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
An ambulance is shown leaving the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Kipling Avenue and Jutland Road late Friday night.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 21, 2017 6:51AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 21, 2017 8:02AM EDT
A female pedestrian was rushed to hospital via emergency run after she was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke late Friday night.
The accident happened near Kipling Avenue and Jutland Road at around 11 p.m.
Police say that the woman sustained serious injuries.
Kipling Avenue was closed at North Queen Street while police investigated but the roadway has since reopened.