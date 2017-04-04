

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Malvern early Tuesday morning.

It happened near McLevin Avenue and Tapscott Road sometime around 1 a.m.

Police say a female pedestrian was struck in the area and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of Tapscott Road were closed but the roadway has since reopened.

It is not clear if any charges will be laid.