

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly male pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Markham this morning is in life-threatening condition, York Regional Police have confirmed.

The pedestrian was stuck in the area of 16th Avenue and Mindleaf Gate at around 9 a.m.

Const. Laura Nicolle says the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Police say roads are expected to be closed in the area for several hours.