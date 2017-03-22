Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Markham in life-threatening condition
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 1:36PM EDT
An elderly male pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Markham this morning is in life-threatening condition, York Regional Police have confirmed.
The pedestrian was stuck in the area of 16th Avenue and Mindleaf Gate at around 9 a.m.
Const. Laura Nicolle says the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.
Police say roads are expected to be closed in the area for several hours.