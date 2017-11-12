Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Parkdale suffers serious head injury: paramedics
Codi Wilson , CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 12, 2017 6:19AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 12, 2017 7:06AM EST
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Parkdale early this morning has been rushed to a Toronto trauma centre.
This incident occurred near Seaforth and Brock avenues shortly before 2 a.m.
Paramedics say the pedestrian, who is believed to be a man in his 40s, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle involved in the collision remained on the scene.