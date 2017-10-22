

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on Saturday, York Regional Police confirm.

It happened near Major Mackenzie Drive and Jane Street at around 10 p.m.

The pedestrian, according to police, was attempting to cross the road on the north side when a westbound vehicle struck the pedestrian.

The male was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene, police confirmed.

The roadway was shut down for the police investigation but has since reopened.