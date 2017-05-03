

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the city’s downtown core this morning is in hospital with critical injuries.

The collision occurred near the Art Gallery of Ontario, located near Dundas and Beverly streets, at around 7:15 a.m.

Police say when emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a man lying on the ground in the middle of the intersection. The victim, investigators say, was semi-conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived on scene. He sustained head injuries and had a large cut, police told CP24 Wednesday morning.

The man, who is believed to be in his 40s, is currently in life-threatening condition, police added.

He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment via emergency run.

The area is closed to traffic as police investigate the crash.