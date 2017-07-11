Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in city’s west end
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 11, 2017 4:08PM EDT
A man believed to be in his 80s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Eglinton West area.
It happened at around 3:30 p.m. at Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West.
A man believed to be around 85 years old was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Local roads are expected to be closed for some time as police investigate.