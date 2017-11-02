

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A male pedestrian is in serious condition after being struck by a TTC streetcar in the city’s west end on Thursday night.

The incident took place in the area of Queen Street West and Gladstone Avenue at around 10 p.m.

The adult male was walking across Queen Street West in between two vehicles when the collision happened, according to investigators.

Police said the victim was briefly trapped underneath the streetcar following the collision.

Shortly after, the pedestrian was freed and subsequently taken to hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.