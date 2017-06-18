

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male pedestrian was rushed to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Sunday morning.

Police say that the pedestrian was on Hurontario Street near King Street at around 3:20 a.m. when he was hit.

The vehicle remained on scene following the accident.

The cause of the collision, meanwhile, has not been determined.

The southbound lanes of Hurontario Street are closed between Dundas and King streets as the Major Collision Bureau conducts an investigation.