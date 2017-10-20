

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital with unknown injuries after being struck by a streetcar on St. Clair Avenue on Friday morning.

Police say the pedestrian was on St. Clair Avenue at Vaughan Road at around 8:15 a.m. when he was hit by an eastbound streetcar.

According to Const. David Hopkinson, the pedestrian appears to have some sort of hearing impairment which has complicated efforts to communicate with him.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Streetcars were holding on St. Clair Avenue as police investigated at the scene of the collision; however service resumed shortly after 9 a.m.