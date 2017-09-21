

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male was taken to hospital this morning after a drive-by shooting in Brampton.

It happened on Floribunda Crescent, near Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the male victim, who is believed to be 24 years old, was sitting inside a parked vehicle in the area when a dark-coloured SUV drove up and opened fire.

Bullets struck the vehicle and the man inside and the SUV took off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police confirmed.

Police have not provided a suspect description at this time.