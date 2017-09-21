Peel paramedics: Male injured after drive-by shooting in Brampton
Peel paramedics say a male victim has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in Brampton early Thursday morning. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 5:31AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 21, 2017 9:14AM EDT
One male was taken to hospital this morning after a drive-by shooting in Brampton.
It happened on Floribunda Crescent, near Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the male victim, who is believed to be 24 years old, was sitting inside a parked vehicle in the area when a dark-coloured SUV drove up and opened fire.
Bullets struck the vehicle and the man inside and the SUV took off.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police confirmed.
Police have not provided a suspect description at this time.