

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male was taken to hospital this morning after a shooting in Brampton.

It happened on Floribunda Crescent, near Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard, early Thursday morning.

Peel paramedics say the male victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The age of the victim has not yet been released.

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.