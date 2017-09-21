Peel paramedics: Male injured in Brampton shooting
Peel paramedics say a male victim has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in Brampton early Thursday morning. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 5:31AM EDT
One male was taken to hospital this morning after a shooting in Brampton.
It happened on Floribunda Crescent, near Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard, early Thursday morning.
Peel paramedics say the male victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The age of the victim has not yet been released.
Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.