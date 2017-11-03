

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police say a woman was assaulted by a stranger as she walked through a Brampton park on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the victim was walking through Crawley Park at around 3:10 p.m. when she was assaulted by the suspect, who had his face covered. Police say the attack was witnessed by people who were in the area at the time and the suspect fled the scene on foot after being confronted.

He is described as black, about five-foot-nine with a thin build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater and dark pants.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.