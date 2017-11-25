

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A suspect wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of several girls in the Davisville area is now in custody.

Toronto police said Friday that they were looking for a suspect wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting several girls between 12 and 15 years of age over the noon hour in the Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road area.

Police also released several suspect images and said they were looking to identify the suspect.

In a tweet Saturday, Toronto police said a 58-year-old suspect has been arrested by Peel Regional Police.

According to Peel police, the same suspect was arrested in connection with the alleged assault of three adult women in the vicinity of Pearson International Airport Friday night.

Toronto police said Saturday that the investigation is ongoing.

Donald Woodland, 58, of Bracebridge, is facing two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault, Peel police said.

He made a court appearance Saturday morning.