

Peter Cameron, The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Peel Region's police chief and others deny allegations in lawsuit launched by a Mississauga, Ont., woman who was injured by a stray bullet during an incident in which a man was fatally shot by police in 2015.

In a lawsuit filed last December, Suzan Zreik alleges assault and battery, negligence causing bodily harm, gross negligence and abuse of process and misfeasance in public office.

The statement of claim alleges Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans failed to ensure officers were properly trained and that she knowingly withheld the extent of Zreik's injuries from the police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit.

Zreik is suing Evans, the police services board and others for damages, none of which have been proven in court.

In a statement of defence filed with the court, Evans says she “specifically denies interfering with or influencing the SIU investigation of the incident by withholding or providing misleading information about the nature of (Zreik's) injuries.”

The SIU says Zreik was in her home when officers fired multiple shots, killing a 22-year-old man on March 20, 2015, and she was taken to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.