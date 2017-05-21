Peel police: Cruiser 1 of multiple vehicles involved in Brampton crash
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 8:51AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 21, 2017 9:29AM EDT
Peel police say a police cruiser was one of multiple vehicles involved in a collision in Brampton last night.
It happened near Main Street and Steeles Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.
Speaking to CP24 Sunday, police said someone ran a red light in the area, causing a four or five-vehicle collision.
A police cruiser, which was not in pursuit of any vehicles at the time, was one of the vehicles involved in the crash.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.