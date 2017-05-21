

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police say a police cruiser was one of multiple vehicles involved in a collision in Brampton last night.

It happened near Main Street and Steeles Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

Speaking to CP24 Sunday, police said someone ran a red light in the area, causing a four or five-vehicle collision.

A police cruiser, which was not in pursuit of any vehicles at the time, was one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.